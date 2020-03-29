Oneida County Health Department confirms 2nd and 3rd cases of COVID-19

The Oneida County Health Department reports a second and third person have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The individuals are in their 60s and 80s and are unrelated to each other or the first case of COVID-19 diagnosed on Friday, March 27.

The individuals are currently in isolation.

County health officials are working to determine how the individuals may have become infected and are contacting others with whom the positive cases had close contact with.

According to a news release, it is reasonable to believe that there is now community spread of the virus in Oneida County.

The term “community spread” means there is no known source of the disease, such as a recent contact with an infected person or travel from an area with a high number of cases.