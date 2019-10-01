One year left before REAL ID or passport required to fly domestically

This time next year, travelers flying within the United States or people visiting military bases or federal buildings will be required to show their REAL ID driver's license or a passport or military ID at the airport's security checkpoint.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005, which followed the 9/11 Commission's recommendation to "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses." States have worked with the Department of Homeland Security since December, 2013 to do phased enforcement of the act. The final phase is boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, or planes that fly domestically.

The REAL ID requires additional documentation than just going into the Department of Motor Vehicles for a driver's license or identification card. You need:

- Proof of name and date of birth.

- Proof of legal status in the United States.

- Proof of name change, if you have changed your name.

- Proof of your Social Security number.

- Proof of address.