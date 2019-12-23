One week to go, $10,000 yet to raise for Share Your Holidays

The folks at Wisconsin Public Services stopped by Monday to make a nice donation to Share Your Holidays.

The $1000 continues a long string of years the utility company has helped the cause.

With a week left in the effort, it helps bring the total to $90,899, including matching grants. Last year, Share Your Holidays raised $100,001.

If you'd like to help us help more people than ever, bring a food or money donation to the WSAW/WZAW studios on Grand Ave. in Wausau. Or take money to any Incredible Bank branch.

You can also donate online at www.shareyourholidays.org.

All the money goes to the Salvation Army and Neighbors' Place food pantries. With zero overhead, every penny you give goes to the charity.

Donated food goes to multiple food pantries through Peyton's Promise, which picked up several truck fulls of food Monday.

Share Your Holidays runs through December 30.