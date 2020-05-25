One person killed in vehicle crash Sunday evening in the Town of Marathon

One person died after a vehicle crash Sunday in the Town of Marathon.

According to a Facebook post by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 communications center received a call at 8:15 p.m. reporting a single vehicle injury crash on County Road NN near Greenhouse Road.

Deputies arrived on scene shortly after and found a male who appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle. He was later identified as Jacob H. Harrington, 31, of Mosinee. Harrington was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors of the crash.

In addition, units from SAFER, the Marathon Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information is being released at this time.