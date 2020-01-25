One person killed in Waupaca County crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Fremont.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened Saturday just before 1:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 10 east of Kester Road in the Town of Fremont. An eastbound car left the roadway, went down an embankment an overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to Theda Care Medical Center of Waupaca with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Fremont-Wolf River Ambulance, Fremont-Wolf River Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Waupaca County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation and names of those involved won't be released until family can be notified.