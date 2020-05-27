One person killed in Town of Wittenberg crash

One person died after a vehicle crash in the Town of Wittenberg.

It happened on County Trunk Q in the town of Wittenberg around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said a 48-year old man was heading east when he crossed over the center line--crashing head on with another vehicle.

Both drivers and a passenger were taken to the hospital where the passenger later died.

The 48-year-old's condition was unknown but the other driver was reported in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation but officer say alcohol does *not appear to be a factor.

