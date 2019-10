One man is dead after an ATV crash in the Town of Stockton.

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, Keith Hoffman was operating an ATV on 2nd Street in the Town of Stockton when he lost control. The ATV entered the north ditch and Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people or vehicles involved in the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investing the incident.