One person injured in Eagle River motorcycle crash

A man was seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Eagle River just after 8 p.m. Monday night, according to a press release from the Eagle River Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Wall St. and Bridge St. in Eagle River.

A Fond Du Lac man was turning left on his motorcycle when he hit the front of a vehicle that was stopped at a red light, investigators said.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected over the car and was later taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for serious injuries.

Neither the Driver of the vehicle, an Eagle River man, or his passenger, a woman from Spooner, were injured.

So far authorities are not releasing any names.

Stay with Newschannel 7 for the latest details.

