One person in custody after short chase in Wausau

A suspect is in custody after a short chase on Wausau's south side.

Wausau Police Captain Todd Baeten told Newschannel 7 police received a call just after 11 a.m. Tuesday about the location of a man wanted on a number of warrants. An officer spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect drove away and a short vehicle chase followed. The chase ended when the suspect rear-ended a U.S. Postal Service vehicle on the 600 block of Kickbush Street in the city of Wausau. The suspect then ran from police and was later arrested one block away on the 600 block of Plumer Street.

The suspect was taken into custody. He received medical attention at the scene. No one else was injured.

