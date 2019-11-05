One person hurt in crash in Weston

Everest-Metro police say one person suffered minor injuries when he was hit by a pick-up truck as he drove his motorized scooter Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 5pm on East Jelinek Avenue near Camp Phillips Road. Police say the man left a driveway on the scooter and got hit by a pick up.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries and was expected to be treated and released.

The names of the people involved have not been released. Police say no citations are expected to be issued.