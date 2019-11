A 50 year old Merrill man is dead after a one vehicle accident in the Town of Corning Wednesday morning.

At 3:15 a.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash on State Highway 64 near Elm Grove Rd. A witness who was traveling in a separate vehicle says the victim swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle left the road and rolled over. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.