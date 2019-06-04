One-on-one with Chris Daughtry, ahead of 2 tour stops in central Wis. this summer

Ahead of their two stops in central Wisconsin this summer, Holly Chilsen had a conversation with the frontman of "Daughtry", Chris Daughtry, to talk about the latest album, the band's new single, "As You Are" and what he says he likes most about playing in front of fans right here in central Wisconsin.

"As You Are" was co-written by Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna Daughtry. Based off a personal poem that Deanna wrote, Chris took the poem and turned it into a song as a surprise for Deanna to express how much she meant to him. The rock ballad is about being able to be loved without prejudice and that it's ok to be yourself and be comfortable in your own skin regardless of sexuality, gender, body image or anything else that might make someone feel different.

Daughtry will be playing an acoustic concert at North Star Mohican Casino and Resort in Bowler on June 22. That show is sold out.

The band also has an upcoming concert at the Wisconsin Valley Fair in Wausau on Aug. 1.

Click on the video above to watch the full conversation Holly had with Chris Daughtry.