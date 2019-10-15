One of a kind program at NWTC offers new beginning for English Language Learners

Ten immigrants living in Northeast Wisconsin are handed a special certificate today after completing a program at NWTC. The state chose the college to host the pilot project specifically for English Language Learners (ELL).

“It was amazing, it was a little hard, actually very hard, but it was a very nice time, I learned a lot,” said Sandra Rohr, completed the program that started in May.

The certificate, completing a 3-course Microsoft lesson in things like typing and word is a pathway, with skills to be able to enter the workforce or begin college.

The state chose NWTC for the pilot program because it partners with Achieving the Dream a national non-profit dedicated to helping community college students succeed.

“It provide to them the one of the thing that they want not only to come to this country to get opportunity that they can, but also to be able to contribute to this country,” said Alejandro Nunez, English Language Learning Education Director at Wisconsin Technical College System.

This program, said Nunez, is the first of its kind in Wisconsin.

“We chose to help the individuals who are lower levels of ell, so basic levels from 1-3, which is going to serve as a model for the college, as a model for the system and for the state,” said Nunez.