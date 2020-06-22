1 injured in stabbing near Town of Nokomis

One man is recovering, and another arrested after a stabbing incident near the Town of Nokomis.

Early Sunday morning, deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

responded to a call of a stabbing near Nokomis Park.

When they arrived, they discovered the victim, 28-year-old Andrew W. Wickland of Tomahawk, had been stabbed multiple times.

At that time, 34-year-old Robert H. Williams, of Panama City, Florida was arrested.

Williams now faces charges of recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery, and criminal damaging property.