1 injured in stabbing near Town of Nokomis

Photo of Robert Williams from Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 6:55 PM, Jun 22, 2020

TOWN OF NOKOMIS, Wis. (WSAW) -- One man is recovering, and another arrested after a stabbing incident near the Town of Nokomis.

Early Sunday morning, deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office
responded to a call of a stabbing near Nokomis Park.

When they arrived, they discovered the victim, 28-year-old Andrew W. Wickland of Tomahawk, had been stabbed multiple times.

At that time, 34-year-old Robert H. Williams, of Panama City, Florida was arrested.

Williams now faces charges of recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery, and criminal damaging property.

 