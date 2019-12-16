One driver killed when trucks collide on Highway 22 in Waupaca County

A box truck and a semi collided on State Highway 22 in Waupaca County Monday morning after the box truck crossed the center line, the sheriff's office says.

The driver of the box truck was killed.

The sheriff's office tells Action 2 News the crash happened at about 5:30 Monday morning on Highway 22 near the intersection of County QQ in the Town of Dayton.

The box truck was going south when it crossed the line and was hit by the semi-tractor trailer which was going north.

The 58-year-old man driving the box truck was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner's office. An 80-year-old man driving the semi wasn't hurt.

The sheriff's office is investigating why the crash happened. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the reconstruction of the crash.

The sheriff's office was also assisted on the scene by the Waupaca Area Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.