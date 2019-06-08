One dead, one in custody in Wausau homicide

Wausau police say a 19-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old in custody after a homicide on the city's west side Friday afternoon.

According to the department's Facebook page, officers were called to a residence on the 300 block of North 2nd Avenue just after 3pm.

There, they found a 19-year-old man who lived at the home dead. Officers say the death was deemed suspicious, involved a firearm and is being investigated as a homicide.

At about 11:00 Friday night, 18-year-old David Anselmo was arrested in connection with the death and is being held at the Marathon County Jail. Anselmo and the victim were associates. A charge of Second-Degree Reckless Homicide is being recommended to the Marathon County District Attorney.

The Wausau Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending autopsy, further investigation, and notification of family.

