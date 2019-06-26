One dead in Stevens Point structure fire

One person is dead after a structure fire in Stevens Point Wednesday evening, according to Stevens Point Police Department's assistant chief Tom Zenner.

Stevens Point Fire Department, Plover Fire, Town of Hull Fire and the Stevens Point Police Department responded to a garage fire on Sixth Ave at about 6:47 Wednesday evening. They have identified the victim in the fire, and say the garage was fully engulfed when first responders arrived.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest on this still developing story.