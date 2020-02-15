1 killed in Saturday morning crash in Auburndale

One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in the Village of Auburndale.

At about 7 a.m., the Wood County Sheriff's Department received a call of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Auburndale.

A van traveling westbound on Highway 10 collided with a pickup truck going northbound on County Road P. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup truck driver was taken to Marshfield Medical Center for treatment.

The Wood County Sheriff's Department, Auburndale Fire Department, Auburndale First Responders, Wood County Coroner's Department, Wood County Highway Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.