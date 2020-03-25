First COVID-19 case confirmed in Portage County

County health officials confirmed their first positive case for COVID-19 in Portage County Wednesday evening.

According to a press release, the individual is in isolation and receiving medical attention. Officials are working to trace who may have been infected or in contact with the individual.

“Portage County Public Health is ready to respond to an increased number of cases. We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” said Gary Garske, Health Officer, Portage County Division of Public Health, in a press release.

County officials urge everyone to follow Governor Evers' Safer at Home order, maintain social distancing, and practice good hygiene.

The announcement comes after Clark, Vilas and Waupaca counties announced their first cases on Wednesday across northern and central Wisconsin.