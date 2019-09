Police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis say a 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a fight.

Officers were called about the stabbing just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Despite lifesaving efforts by police and firefighters, the man died.

Investigators say a fight between two groups led to the stabbing. Suspects left before police arrived, so no one has been arrested.

The victim was from Onalaska. Authorities have not released his name.