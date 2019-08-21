On The Fast Track

Only 14 years old, an Abrams boy is set to make history this weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake.

John Holtger is living a dream, surrounded by things that go fast.

And it all started four years ago when his dad bought him a go-kart to race.

After his first competition, at the age of 10, he was hooked.

"Chasing people down and the adrenaline of it," says Holtger with a smile.

Since then, it's been a whirlwind of go-karts, little trucks and now Legend cars, a busy summer schedule that's taken Holtger all over the country.

"I can go down to Charlotte and race legend cars every Tuesday. I can almost off-road racing every weekend and go-kart racing on Friday nights," says Holtger.

In four years, he's earned a lot of top place finishes.

Now, thanks to help of racing legend Robby Gordon, who's impressed with Holtger's racing skills, he'll make history this weekend at Road America at the NASCAR XFinity race.

"We're gonna race the Stadium Super Trucks, so it's our first time out. We're really comfortable in the truck, so see if we can pull off a podium," says Holtger.

But he knows the competition won't be easy.

"People that are double my age, double the experience, like people who race NASCAR, been in NASCAR," says Holtger.

This weekend, Holtger will reach speeds of 120 mph, which leads to the one question this 14-year-old is always asked.

"They say, 'You're doing all this and you don't even have a drivers license. How is that even possible?' I don't know, I got my Lucas Oil cards, my youth cards, they let me race," says Holtger with a chuckle.

A freshman-to-be at Oconto Falls High School, John has his sights firmly set on racing's biggest stage.

"I want to try to get up to NASCAR. I mean, I love the dirt and everything, but asphalt is where you're gonna make your career off of, and that's why I'm starting to do this and Legend cars, so hopefully we can get up there someday," says Holtger.

He's certainly on pace.