Olive Garden prepares meal for police working on Labor Day

While many spend Labor Day with family and friends, the Wausau Police Department is working to make sure they have a safe holiday.

Olive Garden in Rib Mountain is one of the chain's 850 restaurants to spend time thanking officers with their signature breadsticks and pasta.

Employees worked to prepare lunch for about 50 officers.

The restaurant had so many employees volunteer, they had to turn people away.

"It's a day to honor everybody who sacrifices their lives. We all put in our time at work-- but we can't all say that we sacrifice our lives when we go to work. So what better way to reward people when we're able," said Olive Garden General Manager Victoria Welch.

Police said they were thankful for the meal and recognition.

This is an annual tradition-- and each year Olive Garden picks a different department to serve lunch to.