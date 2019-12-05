Firefighters: Watch out for icicles this winter

Officials are warning residents about the dangers of icicles this winter season. They’re inevitable this time of year, and while some may look at them as a beautiful part of winter, the icicles hanging from your home or business could cause some serious damage.

“They do pose a risk and people do need to be aware of them building on their home,” said Deputy Chief Robert Barteck with the Wausau Fire Department. “Keep children away, don’t stand underneath them. A falling icicle could cause head trauma, could cause physical trauma, and of course could be dangerous to anyone no matter the age.”

Barteck admits that incidents involving icicles are rare. A brief survey of the paramedics on staff at the Wausau Fire Department Headquarters showed just one paramedic having responded to an icicle-related issue. Still, he says it’s important for people to keep an eye out for them, and if they plan to bring them down, it’s important to do so safely.

“If you choose to try to knock down icicles to prevent that danger, make sure you’re doing that with a long, wooden pole and where you can’t be struck by the falling icicle,” said Barteck. “We recommend that if you choose to do that, to do so gently to not cause damage to your home or a violent reaction to it. Typically, they’re hanging on gutters and that’s a lot of weight there hanging on that gutter and you never know what might happen if it’s disturbed.”

A part of nature, Barteck says we can expect to deal with them all winter long.

“They’re going to be a constant building and going away, building and going away as we get the snow, the warming and cooling trends that we have,” said Barteck. “If you have a lot of icicle build-ups, maybe it’s something you want to address when we have warmer weather, in the fact of maybe some roof-type construction stuff that would eliminate or at least limit the volume of icicles you have on your home.”

