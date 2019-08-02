Officials, residents say Riverlife Park a success for the city

It's been open for eight weeks, and the Riverlife Park on the Wisconsin River is already a community fixture. The park appears to be a thriving investment from the city, and is a busy place pretty much any time of day.

"It's my first time out here," Mosinee resident Jan Matis told us, who was visiting with her grandchildren. "This is fabulous."

The newly-opened Briq's didn't expect the kind of business they're having.

"As you can see, there's so many people down here, enjoying the beautiful park," Briq's co-owner Holly Briquelet said. "So many people are out walking and biking...and it's just been a great, a great response so far."

Plans for the parks were a dozen years, two mayors, and six city counsels in the making.

"The park area itself is about a $4.7 million project," Wausau's development director Chris Schock told us. But residents tell city officials that the payout is more than worth it.

"We've heard so many positive responses about the city's investment in the park and what it really means," he said. "It's unlike any other park in the area."

And what you see right now will just keep growing, Schock adds. "We want to keep the Riverlife Park kind of exciting and fresh."

"The future of Wausau, oddly enough just like our past, is right here along the river, and we're excited to see this come to fruition," Schock said.

"It's all getting developed in the nicest of ways," Matis said. "No longer an eyesore."