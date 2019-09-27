Officials prepare for more tornado cleanup volunteers this weekend

Officials say they're amazed at the cleanup efforts in the Town of Wheaton this week after an EF-3 tornado hit Chippewa County Tuesday night.

“The support from the community has been overwhelming and unexpected and very much appreciated,” said Brian Gerrits of the Town of Wheaton Fire Department.

Officials took the day Friday to regroup and plan for more volunteers this weekend.

Gerrits said the department is going to have busses available to shuttle volunteers. He said the station has been receiving numerous food and water donations for volunteers.

While cleanup is the focus of this weekend, Chippewa County Emergency Management, the Wisconsin DNR Forestry Group, and the Wheaton Fire Department took the day to reassess the needs of people affected, and create a plan to help them.

The Chippewa Fire District says one challenge this week is the traffic on Highway 29 near the damage. Officials are asking for people to keep the roads clear.

“If you’re coming out just to sight see, stay away,” said Chippewa County Sheriff, James Kowalczyk. “We’ve been very fortunate folks have been very observant of their surroundings and hopefully we can get by this weekend without an accident.”

Volunteers will be accepted at the Wheaton fire station both Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 am.

Officials say volunteers need to be at least 18 years old, need to dress appropriately, and must bring one form of identification.

