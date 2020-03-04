Marathon County planning to construct new roundabout

Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers announced that $75 million in grants would be rewarded to Wisconsin counties as a part of the Multimodal Local Supplement award program. Marathon County received just over $2 million from the grants, that money set to go towards four different projects within the county, half of that money going towards a planned roundabout where County Highways K and WW intersect.

A truck approaches the intersection where highways WW and K meet. (WSAW photo 3/4/20)

“The roundabout itself runs about $1.4 million so that will go a long way for funding for that project,” explained Marathon County Highway Commissioner Jim Griesbach. “We’ve been looking at that whole corridor probably for the last four years. We’ve been working with a consultant already in the design phase.”

Griesbach says that the roundabout is part of a larger project that is in the works.

“We’re going to be working on County Trunk Highway K all the way from Wausau to the county line,” Griesbach said. “We’re going to put centerline rumble strips, spot repair some more safety intersections and guardrail improvements along that whole corridor.”

According to Griesbach, the K and WW intersection has one of the highest accident rates in the county, prompting the construction of the roundabout, which is set to be built in 2023. Captain Scott Prochnow with the Village of Maine’s Volunteer Fire Department hopes that the roundabout will improve safety, and keep traffic flowing smoothly.

“With the speed of highway K and, it’s one of the busiest highways in Marathon County, you get some pretty serious accidents at this intersection,” Prochnow explained. “Anything that slows the traffic down and keeps traffic flowing will help.”

The exact amount that the county received from the grants is $2,020,773.

Other projects that will be funded by the grants are as follows:

Improvements to County Road A in the Town of Johnson -- $259,653.27

Improvements to Birch Street, bike and pedestrian paths in the Village

of Rothschild -- $400,000.00

Improvements to Ross Avenue in the City of Schofield -- $361,119.73