Officials: Traveler with COVID-19 went through Appleton Airport

Appleton International Airport officials say the person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Outagamie County passed through the airport on the morning of March 9.

Airport officials say they were notified by the Outagamie County Public Health Department, and say the person who tested positive is isolated.

At this time, the Health Department has reached out to people who have been identified as having close contact with the patient.

Officials add they are increasing the cleaning of the entire airport, with a focus on touch points such as check-in kiosks, counters, handrails and door handles.

“We take health concerns seriously and follow the guidance provided by public health officials at the federal, state, and local levels,” said Abe Weber, Airport Director. “Travelers and airport employees should be aware that we are taking all precautionary steps necessary to ensure a safe environment in our airport.”

The airport did not release details about the flight such as airline and number.

This is the only confirmed case of coronavirus in Outagamie County as of this publication.

Gov. Tony Evers says there is evidence of community spread in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha Counties. That means health officials can't trace the origin of the exposure.

Some patients have been hospitalized. Some are in critical condition. The state is not releasing details on ages or locations of those who are hospitalized.

The governor has ordered a ban on all gatherings of 10 people or more in the state. That means bars and restaurants cannot offer seating to the public and no one can eat or drink inside. They can offer take-out or delivery.

Schools are closed indefinitely.

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions. CLICK HERE for more information on high-risk groups.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

Do not go to the emergency room or clinic looking for a test at this time. Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai urges people to call their health care professional.

"At this point when it comes to testing in the state of Wisconsin, we are still limited in what we're able to do. So we're asking people not just to come into the emergency department, not to drive up to our individual clinics and ask for a test. You won't get one," says Dr. Rai.

"When you call us, or use our virtual platform and go through the screening, it's a pretty tight set of questions. And there are certain people that yes, need to be tested. We will tell you where to go, when to get there and the procedures to go through to get tested. But if you just drive up to our sites today, we're literally begging you not to. Health care needs to remain focused right now."

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If you do not have soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

