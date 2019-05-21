Official says plane cartwheeled in Alaska crash

Witnesses told U.S. investigators that one of the two floats on a plane in a deadly commuter crash Monday dug into water during landing, causing the right wing to hit the water and then the aircraft to cartwheel several times.

Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska, says witnesses reported the Beaver floatplane operated by Taquan Air landed upside down and became submerged in water.

The pilot, 51-year-old Ron Rash of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and 32-year-old passenger Sarah Luna died when the single-engine plane crashed in Metlakatla Harbor.

Johnson said he anticipates the preliminary report into the crash to be released by the end of the week.

The crash followed the May 13 midair collision of a Taquan Air Otter floatplane with another floatplane. Six people died in that crash and another 10 people were injured.

