Officers remind parents to make a travel plan for kids as school starts up

Police want to remind parents to have a talk with their kids who walk and bike to school about safety for the school year. Lieutenant Mark Wagers, with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said to sit down with your kids about traffic safety, stranger danger and who is safe to bring them home after school. He advised to travel with a buddy. If the child must go alone, Wagers said to develop a safe route to take every day.

"If kids have to walk alone, the parents definitely should go over the route that they should go to and from school and to be very clear with their children that they should stick to the route,” Wagers said.

Wagers said to stress the importance of being aware of your surroundings when walking alone. Try and put electronics away to help with distraction. He also advised to be mindful of how you talk to your kids about walking safety as not to scare them, but help them understand why it’s important.

"You do want the kids to be comfortable to be able to go out into their community without being frightened at everything that comes up. But then again, too is you want them to be situationally aware so that if something does come up, they know how to handle it and know what to do,” Wagers said.

Lastly Wagers said to try and incorporate crosswalks or crossing guards into your planned route,