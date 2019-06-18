Officer killed while trying to intervene in bar robbery

Racine police say one of their officers has been killed while trying to stop an armed robbery at a local bar.

A statement from Police Chief Arthel Howell Tuesday says Officer John Hetland, who was off duty, was fatally shot at Teezers bar Monday about 9:40 p.m. when he intervened in the crime.

WDJT-TV reports Officer Hetland is a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department. He served in various positions over the years including an assignment as a field training officer and a member of the Greater Racine FBI Gang Task Force.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the gunman, who was masked when he entered the bar. One of the bar's owners posted on Facebook that the suspect fired his gun and fled out the back door after a struggle.

Kenosha County Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact them at (262) 656-1234.

