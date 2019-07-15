Officer cleared in Colby shooting, suspect to be charged

The Marathon County District Attorney says Colby-Abbotsford Police Officer Kyle Jolin’s actions were justified May 2 when he shot a suspect at the Home Motel.

The suspect has been identified as Dan Willison, 55.

Officer Jolin responded to the Home Motel in Abbottsford around 9 p.m. that night. He made contact with the person of interest outside of the motel when the person attempted to flee in a vehicle. The officer was hit by the vehicle and then fired his weapon, hitting the person driving the vehicle. The officer was not injured.

The subject, identified in a news release as Willison, continued to flee and pursuit followed. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle. The subject stopped the vehicle and ran and was then arrested by police.

Life-saving measures were immediately taken and Willison was transported to an area hospital.

Wetzsteon stated Willison will be charged with several counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Online jail records show Willison is in custody in the Clark County Jail.

