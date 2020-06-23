Officials warn to make a plan for Wisconsin Lightning Safety Awareness Day

When thunder roars, go indoors is an easy way to remember how you can stay safe during a thunderstorm. June 23th is Wisconsin Lightning Safety Awareness Day and the Wisconsin Emergency Management is encouraging everyone to learn more about the dangers of lightning and how to stay safe in bad weather conditions.

Lightning strike

According to the National Safety Council, 2019 saw 21 deaths in the United States from a lightning strike. This year 4 people have already died from being struck by lightning.

Wisconsin Emergency Management wants everyone to know that the safest place to be when there is a thunderstorm is inside a sturdy shelter.

Contrary to popular belief, staying low to the ground is not safe as lightning can travel after hitting the ground.

They say that if you can't seek shelter to never hide under a tree, or touch metal surfaces if sitting in a car. Austin Beckett with the Wisconsin Emergency management warned that even if you only hear thunder, to still take precautions.

"Thunder brings lightning with it obviously, and lightning can travel great distances before it actually strikes the ground. So even if it is blue skies overhead and the clouds look like they are off in the distance, if you can hear the thunder there is a risk of lightning strikes nearby,” Beckett said.

Health officials say that if a person you know has been struck by lightning to immediately call 911 and perform CPR. Do not be afraid to touch the victim as the human body does not hold an electrical charge.

The Marathon County sheriff's department also warned that with so much rain in the forecast to use your headlights when visibility is low.

According to Lieutenant Mark Wagers, the department has a hard time getting people to use their lights on clear sky dates after dusk. Using your lights can save you and others from injuries, especially in severe weather out on the roads.

Using your lights is the law when it is dark and severe weather is taking place. Some people may need to manually turn on their lights if their cars auto settings don't kick in.

