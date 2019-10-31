For kids, October means Halloween is here, and candy will be consumed. For the dental health world, October is National Orthodontic Health Month. A whole month devoted to celebrating healthy smiles, learning more about the benefits of orthodontic treatment, and the importance of good oral health. First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, pediatric dentists and orthodontists in Wausau, WI shares some information on Orthodontic Health Month.

Orthodontists are experts in correcting misalignments of the teeth and jaw. Misalignment can be responsible for many problems including speech defects, difficulties chewing and difficulty maintaining adequate oral hygiene.

Orthodontics is a way of straightening or moving teeth to improve their appearance and how they work, while also making it easier to clean the teeth. It can also help in the long-term care of your teeth, gums and jaw joints, by evenly distributing pressure to all your teeth.

Braces and invisible aligners are some of the more commonly used “appliances” used today to guide the teeth back into place. Once the initial treatment is complete, a retainer will help keep the newly straightened teeth stabilized while the surrounding gum and bones settle.

Here are some tips in caring for your braces during orthodontic treatment:

1) Stay away from hard, sticky, crunchy or chewy Halloween candies and snacks. Take a pass on things like caramel, gummies, licorice, gum and jelly beans.

2) Avoid hard treats. Nuts and nut-filled treats, chips and popcorn – all of these could break brackets and bands or damage the wires on braces.

3) Brush! Sweets and treats can cause cavities. Brushing and flossing are more important than ever during this sugar-filled season. Orthodontic patients should be especially mindful to brush and floss after consuming sugary and starchy foods.

First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics offers orthodontic services at their locations in Wausau, Weston, Plover, Rhinelander, Shawano and Medford. For further information on orthodontics or orthodontists in Wausau, WI, please visit their website.

