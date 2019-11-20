Oconto County embracing DNR's Adopt-A-Dumpster program

Deer hunters in Oconto County will have plenty of options for disposing of their deer carcasses properly during the gun deer season.

That's because hunting and fishing clubs in the county are embracing an expanding state program aimed at preventing the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.

The Oconto County Sportsman's Club Alliance has a message for all deer hunters heading into opening weekend.

"First thing, be safe, and if you're butchering, the carcasses all go in these dumpsters here, not along side the road or on somebody else's property," says Doug McMahon, Oconto County Sportsman's Club Alliance President.

Eight clubs in the alliance are footing the bill for dumpsters like the one in the Town of Morgan.

Throughout the county there are eight, as part of an effort started last year by the DNR to slow the spread of CWD.

"An individual deer carcass here or there on private land on the landscape is not really a problem, we acknowledge that, what happens though is sometimes in public parking lots in particular or public roadways, some town properties, more than one individual comes to that location because they don't know how else to get rid of their deer waste and they dump them, and that becomes a concern for disease spread," says DNR Wildlife Biologist David Halfmann.

Deer waste placed in the dumpsters will be taken to a landfill in Crivitz.

The DNR is applauding Oconto County for being a leading example in the battle to prevent CWD from reaching the wild deer herd in Northeast Wisconsin.

"When we came to the clubs it was astounding how the clubs and the townships and all the agencies stepped up and everybody thinks this is a good idea," says Jim Trochta, a member of the Oconto County Sportsman's Club Alliance.

"Community involvement with the townships, the villages, the clubs, the public, just hunters, everyone is involved here so it's really a winnable situation," adds Halfmann.