OSHA: Investigation into contractor death at Verso could take 6 months

A spokesman for OSHA says no further details will be released until an investigation into the death of a contractor at Verso is complete. Regional Director for Public Affairs and Media Relations Scott Allen said by law the investigation can take up to 6 months.

The death occurred Feb. 29 around 2 p.m. at the mill in Wisconsin Rapids.

Wisconsin Communications/Public Affairs Manager Phil Hartley issued a statement Monday saying, “. An investigation of the cause of the incident is underway at the present time. Our thoughts and sympathy go out to the worker’s family and co-workers.”

The victim has not been identified and details about the fatal incident have not been released.