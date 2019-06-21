ONLY ON 7: TV personality Alfonso Ribeiro shares road trip tips to make family memories

Summer is upon us, and what’s summer without a road trip? And, what’s a road trip without squabbles, tough decisions on who chooses the next song and questions on where to find the closest hotel that serves breakfast?

Road trips are filled with real travel moments – car troubles and endless “are we there yets?” – and to help travelers turn those relatable moments into memories, Hampton by Hilton is teaming up with Alfonso Ribeiro to launch the Real Travel Road Trip Hotline, which offers lighthearted advice on a variety of topics to help road trippers enjoy the journey without getting tripped up along the way.

Ribeiro was a special guest on Friday to share road trip tips and how a new hotline can help turn the travel woes into memories.

The hotline is 1-866-7-HAMPTON. You can also find more at www.hamptonhotline.com

