ONLY ON 7: Actress Kate Walsh joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about helping dog owners and K9s

Kate Walsh has had several notable roles over her career. She played Drew Carey's love interest on the Drew Carey Show, Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice and currently has the lead role in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, as Oliver Baker.

Walsh is also an animal lover, which is why she partnered with Zoetis Petcare for the "Show Us Your Dog's A-Game" campaign.

It brings awareness to how skin issues can affect a dog's well-being and encourages pet owners to visit their veterinarian, who can provide information about the right treatment.

Walsh joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to talk about the campaign. She was joined on set by her dog Rosie, a lab/shepherd/Rottweiler mix.

She said she first noticed Rosie itching around the collar and later chewing around her thighs. It interrupted Rosie from doing the things she loved. It wasn't until Walsh took Rosie into her veterinarian, that she was diagnosed with allergic itch and prescribed a treatment.

Walsh also talked about the K-9 Courage program, a charitable healthcare donation program that provides financial donations that support retired police and military K-9s. If you share a photo or video of your dog's A-game on social media using #MyDogsAGame, Zoetis will donate $10 to K-9 Courage.

Click on the video above to hear the conversation with Walsh and what's new in her career.