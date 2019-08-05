Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs manufacturing camp returns

After a successful summer camp in Wisconsin Rapids, Mid-State Technical College held another manufacturing camp, this time at their Marshfield location. The camp teaches middle and high school students the importance of manufacturing.

Greg Webster, a civil engineering instructor, said the camp showcases that manufacturing is more than just metal. It introduces students to all the possible career choices in today’s manufacturing field.

"Manufacturing is really everywhere. Like making these coasters to a lot of people think of machining and welding and stuff like that. But it could be cereal. Anything gets manufactured. There are so many people who are part of the team and we just have to have people be a part of being one of those people,” Webster explained.

"Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs" is a four-day manufacturing camp. It gives students hands on skills in several manufacturing trades. Students also work on several projects including 3D printing.

All 3D printing is done in a mobile 3D printing lab. It travels with the camp.

Ben Joosten is camp instructors. He says learning skills at this age is so valuable.

"I never got to see a 3D printer until I was out of high school. So really when we have middle school students come in and they are actually programming them and their kind of setting it all up themselves, it will help them go into the rest of their schooling,” Joosten said.

After the 3D printing, the students will use their prototype to make a mold to then create a concrete coaster with their own design. The students also get to weld birdhouses and bouquets out of silverware. They'll also learn how to solder.

Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs started Monday and runs through Thursday. Ten kids will get the opportunity to work hands on with team members and manufacturing businesses.