Antigo nurse treats COVID-19 patients in New York

An Antigo native is making a difference on the front lines in New York City. He’s spent a month caring for patients with COVID-19.

Nico Elwardt in New York (photo courtesy Aspirus).

Nico Elwardt is an ICU nurse at Aspirus in Antigo. He’s also served in the Navy since 2013. For the last month, he’s been in New York as a hospital corpsman, 2nd class, for the Navy.

“I’ve probably worked with about 100 patients. We call it the ICW. It’s pretty much a standard medical-surgical floor, we work with COVID patients of all ages and all kinds of people that are here in New York taking care of them. I did work in the ICU with a couple ventilator patients,” Elwardt said via video chat.

He’s one of many called to service in the nation’s hardest-hit area.

“I’ve worked with a lot of really quality people, both civilian and military, people from New York and people from everywhere else around the United States, and we’re able to take good care of people, which is our goal. It’s been a crazy great experience, and allowed me to do a lot of different things,” he said.

His experience highlights how different things are in New York than they are in central Wisconsin during the pandemic.

“I live and work in a rural area, so coming to the big apple, it’s so populated and dense population, we see three-year-olds wearing oxygen and stuff that I wouldn’t see at home,” he said.

Elwardt noted that while he has experience working with patients on a ventilator at Aspirus, he’s seen how different it is to give care in another part of the country.

“You’re learning new people. I had to break out my high school Spanish. Just different things like that,” he said.

When asked if he felt nervous working on the front lines, he says he goes back to his faith.

“My role as a nurse back home, and my role as a hospital corpsman here in the military, they both come from a deep root of faith. Faith and then pride in my country have allowed me to take care of people, which is what I want to do. I’m deeply rooted in faith and my trust in God, so I focus on that, and I’m definitely well taken care of, really well taken care of,” he said.