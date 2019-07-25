Northwoods lumber company cited, fined $348K after employee death

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Pukall Lumber Company of Arbor Vitae Thursday with major violations and a substantial fine following an investigation into an employee's death in January.

Joshua Drinkman, 30, of Eagle River, died after getting caught in an outdoor bark conveyor belt on Jan. 29.

Following a several months long investigation OSHA cited the lumber company with two willful violations and 13 serious violations for exposing employees to multiple safety hazards. The company also faces financial penalties of $348,467.

OSHA placed the company in its Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations to comply with or contest the violations

