Northwoods League postpones May 26 start date indefinitely

The Northwoods League has announced due to COVID-19 and state restrictions the May 26 opening date for league teams has been postponed indefinitely.

A media release stated, "The League will continue to monitor the specific situation in each of the communities where it operates to see where play might safely commence, consider the league-wide impacts of each location’s status, and will adjust various contingency plans accordingly. Following this process, the League will continue to make frequent assessments, taking into consideration any local and state-wide updates, and will immediately communicate any further changes to the status of the League schedule."

Local teams include the Wisconsin Woodchucks in Wausau and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The season is scheduled to end Aug. 9.