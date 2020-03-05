Northland Pines advances to the WIAA Division 2 State Hockey Final

Northland Pines hockey took care of business in the WIAA State Hockey Semifinals. Pines, in its first state tournament since 2004, topped the Somerset Co-op 9-2.

The Eagles took an early lead by scoring 4:10 into the game. Riley McGee scored the first goal with assists by Harmon Marien and and Roan McGee.

Northland Pines would double the lead just a 1:41 later. Gunnar Schiffmann lit the lamp with Zach Maillette assisting on the play.

Somerset would answer back with 10:35 left in the first period. Antonio Gomez would cut the Eagles lead to 2-1.

The second period started similarly to the first. Northland Pines struck goal 3:51 into the period on the power play. Harmon Marien potted the Eagles' third goal of the game. It was assisted by Brady Snedden and Riley McGee.

Just 2:18 later, Pines would add another. On the power play, Max Brown found the back of the net. Riley McGee and Hunter Bill gave the feed. The Eagles held a 4-1 lead.

The flood gates would open for Northland Pines. The Eagles third goal of the period would belong to Matthew Szafranski with Trevor Romatoski giving the helping hand.

Pines would pour in a sixth goal thanks to Harmon Marien. The feeds came from Riley McGee and Brady Snedden. The Eagles would take a five goal lead with just 3:33 left in the second period.

Northland Pines would add two more in the third period. Trevor Romatoski found twine unassisted for the seventh goal. Brady Snedden would slot home the eighth and Gunnar Schiffmann would pot his second of the game.

"Our kids are really confident coming in here," said Northland Pines head coach David Cox. "It's been 16 years since they've been here, but there is a lot of history here. You can't walk into our school without seeing the trophies. Living in Eagle River and knowing it's the hockey capital of the state and all the history that we have. The traditions that we have. It's really hard to step out on the ice and not know that going into it."

Pines will face St. Mary Springs for the title on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.