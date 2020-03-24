Northland Pines High School invited to march in Rose Bowl Parade in 2022

Northland Pines High School has been invited to march in the Rose Bowl Parade in 2022.

The district announced the news on its Facebook page.

"While this experience is a once-and-a-lifetime opportunity for our students and community, it is yet another example of the amazing privilege it is to be part of the Northland Pines community. The opportunities and experiences offered to our students are truly remarkable and it is a clear tradition of even our farthest flung alumni members to keep their home in their mind and their heart!” Forrest Mann, Northland Pines Director of Bands stated..

Northland Pines High School is part of the composite group called the Northwoods Marching Band.

