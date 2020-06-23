Northcentral Technical College to welcome students back to campus this fall

(WAUSAU, Wis.) – Northcentral Technical College (NTC) will welcome students back to its campuses for the fall semester as scheduled on September 3rd. Students will have the opportunity to select from a full menu of academic offerings, including in person classes, Virtual College courses that offer the highest level of flexibility with self-paced lectures and assignments and hybrid courses offered through Zoom that provide more structured learning with set lecture times and deadlines.

“We have a variety of offerings that give students the flexibility to choose a learning mode that fits their academic style during these unprecedented and unpredictable times,” said Lori Weyers, NTC President. “We recognize that NTC plays a critical role in supporting the industries that are on the front lines of this pandemic by delivering skilled graduates that serve as the backbone of Wisconsin’s ‘essential workforce.’ It’s imperative that we are open to serve not only our learners, but the communities who rely on us.”

To minimize the risk to students and staff, the College will rely on physical distancing in classrooms and mask requirements for everyone on campus this fall. The College has also adjusted room capacities and added sections to allow for physical distancing in classroom and lab spaces. In addition, CDC guidelines for routine disinfection and strict sanitation measures will be followed. For those interested in student housing, Timberwolf Suites will continue to be open with enhanced safety protocols for shared spaces.

Students can also take advantage of NTC’s newest offering, the Liberal Arts Transfer Degree, this fall. Through a partnership between NTC and Madison College, students can earn their AA or AS degree and transfer to any UW college, including guaranteed transfer to UW-Madison.

“At a time when many families are making difficult decisions regarding their son or daughter’s future, our Admissions team has been fielding many calls from parents seeking information on our new Liberal Arts Transfer Degree as an alternative to having their child go off to college this fall due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19,” said Weyers. “As the community’s college, we are proud to serve the educational needs of all District residents in a safe and affordable manner.”

The College acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and will monitor developments and alter plans as needed.

“As we adapt to the new normal brought on by COVID-19, we remain committed to providing the rich, educational experience that our learners expect while ensuring the health and safety of our entire campus community,” said Weyers. “As a national leader in online learning, we are well poised to transition to entirely virtual instruction again should the need arise. Thanks to our investment and innovations in online learning, we are well prepared to offer a meaningful experience and quality education remotely.”