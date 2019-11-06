Northcentral Technical College to sign expanded partnership with Perdue

Northcentral Technical College is signing an expanded partnership with Perdue University.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to form this premier partnership with Purdue to bring expanded baccalaureate degree options to central Wisconsin,” stated Lori Weyers, President, NTC.

The colleges are working together to expand baccalaureate degree options offered at NTC through Purdue including Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Fire Services Leadership, Human Services, Medical Assistant, Nursing, Organizational Leadership and more.

Representatives from Purdue will be on site Wednesday to meet with business and chamber representatives to highlight the new degree options following the signing.

