Northcentral Technical College holds graduation on Saturday

On Saturday Northcentral Technical College held their graduation at Wausau West High School. Nearly 350 students participated in the ceremony by walking across the stage to claim their degrees, but more than 700 students completed their program requirements this semester.

"The School of Health is probably our biggest graduating class and our nursing students would be the biggest graduating group,” explained Lori Weyers, President of Northcentral Technical College. “Nursing is a high demand profession in our state. We are very proud that our students can take the same state board that four year university students take and they have shown 97 completion rate just on their first time testing which is one of the highest in the state. "

According to Weyers majority of the graduates from Saturday are already employed.

41% of all graduates received honors for having a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or higher.