Northcentral Technical College adds 6 degree programs in Fall 2019

Starting this fall, students at Northcentral Technical College will have six new degree program options.

The college is now accepting applications for Automation Systems Technology, Cosmetology, Foundations of Teacher Education, Gas Utility Construction and Service, IT Cybersecurity Specialist and Sports and Recreation Management.

Lori Weyers, President of NTC says, "It's important that we provide educational opportunities that are meaningful and relevant in a changing economy. The curriculum for each of the new degree programs has been created to meet learner, business and market needs."

You can find an overview of the programs, from NTC, below.

Automation Systems Technology

This program prepares learners to work with integrated machine systems that involve industrial automation, robotics, mechanics, computers, industrial communications and/or electronics technology.

Average Starting Salary: $56,680

Potential Occupations include: Controls Designer, Automation Technician, Controls Technician, Engineering Technician

Cosmetology

This program will allow you to learn all aspects of skin, hair and nail care in a brand new, state of the art salon. Successful completion of the program will prepare you for a cosmetologist license application.

Average Starting Salary: $25,480 plus tips

Potential occupations include: Cosmetologist, Esthetician, Barber, Hair Stylist and Nail Technician

Foundations of Teacher Education

This two year associate degree program prepares learners to work directly with students under the supervision of a licensed teacher as an instructional assistant in the classroom. This program meets Title I requirements and is available 100% online.

Average Starting Salary: $30,389

Potential occupations include: Instructional Assistant, Teaching Assistant, Teacher Aide, Educational Assistant, Special Education Paraprofessional

Gas Utility Construction & Service

This program prepares learners to be highly skilled professionals in the utilities industry as they install, maintain and operate natural and propane gas distribution systems used to supply residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Average Starting Salary: $63,710

Potential occupations include: Gas Distribution Worker, Gas Meter + Regulation Mechanic, Gas Inspector

IT Cybersecurity Specialist

This associate degree program prepares learners to protect and defend critical IT infrastructure and data. Learners’ ingenuity, attention to detail and analytical skills will be developed through hands on labs. Coursework will focus on analyzing the cyber threat landscape, implementing innovative controls and actively defending against attacks. This program is available 100% online.

Average Starting Salary: $ $62,296

Potential occupations include: Security Analyst, Information Security Specialist, Data Security Administrator

Sports & Recreation Management

This program combines a solid business background with the study of recreation, sports, wellness and promotional management. This program is available 100% online.

Average Starting Salary: $40,435

Potential occupations include: Sports Marketing, Athletic Administration, Sports Event Planner

