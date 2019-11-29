North woods agencies make warming shelters available ahead of snow storm

The another snow storm is forecast to hit north central Wisconsin to end the Thanksgiving weekend in a similar way another did ahead of the holiday.

Wednesday's storm sent heavy winds and snow to the area, with the heaviest amounts of snow in the north woods, which caused trees to fall onto power lines. As of Friday, Wisconsin Public Service has restored power to more than 57,000 customers, just in time for more expected power outages in the same areas.

“The last snowfall we had, I believe we had about 12 inches," Pine Lake Assistant Fire Chief Mike Braun said. "Our department alone, we had about five to 10 calls of trees on power lines that started on fire.”

The volunteer fire department is preparing for another round of that, and is offering its facility to Pine Lake residents as a warming shelter.

“If your power goes out, we do run a full generator here that runs the whole station, so we’ll have electricity. We do have water, hot water, so if you need a shower or something like that, we do have two showers here," Braun said. "If you need power for charging your phones or anything, we do offer that here.”

Pine Lake residents who are interested in using the fire department's offering can call Fire Chief Brian Gehrig at (715)493-9109 or Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Larsen at (715)360-5129.

Three Lakes residents also have additional options to keep themselves warm if they lose power. Three Lakes Police Chief Scott Lea said Three Lakes Fire Department and Three Lakes High School will be available, but residents need to call the police department to make an appointment to get in at (715)546-2211.

“Right now, with the snow still leaning on the trees, (if) we get another six to 10 inches, which they’re looking at, we’re going to have more trees coming down,” Braun urged.

WPS crews were making repairs Friday and Amy Jahns with the company said they will be in the area ready for the next potential for outages.

“We staff areas appropriately and we also check our inventory to make sure that we are prepared with wires, poles, and other equipment we may need if a power outage occurs," she said. "So, rest assured to our customers, we are paying attention to the weather and we are prepared if power outages do occur.”