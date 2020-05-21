North Star Mohican Casino Resort in Bowler to re-open May 26

North Star Mohican Casino Resort in Bowler says they’ll open May 26.

An email to customers states they have limited hours, but will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

“We are excited to welcome you back but realize that your health and safety is nothing to gamble with, which is why we have taken steps that go above and beyond to reassure our guests, team members, and community that we are doing our part to manage COVID-19 prior and upon the reopening of our facility,” the email stated.

The casino also announced smoking will not be allowed at this time.

