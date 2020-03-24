North Central Health Care seeking donations of gloves, surgical masks

North Central Health Care is asking for donations of personal protective equipment items such as surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves, safety glasses or goggles.

According to a post on its Facebook page, arrangements can be made to pick up.

Donations can also be mailed to:

North Central Health Care

1100 Lake View Drive

Wausau, WI 54403

Pine Crest Nursing Home

2100 E 6th Street

Merrill, WI 54452

All donated items will be distributed to all our programs in need throughout Marathon, Lincoln and Langlade Counties.

