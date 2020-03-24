North Central Health Care seeking donations of gloves, surgical masks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- North Central Health Care is asking for donations of personal protective equipment items such as surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves, safety glasses or goggles.
According to a post on its Facebook page, arrangements can be made to pick up.
Donations can also be mailed to:
North Central Health Care
1100 Lake View Drive
Wausau, WI 54403
Pine Crest Nursing Home
2100 E 6th Street
Merrill, WI 54452
All donated items will be distributed to all our programs in need throughout Marathon, Lincoln and Langlade Counties.